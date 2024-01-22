From green solutions to empowering livelihoods: How S’pore firms are getting future-ready with purpose

This is also why the firm is part of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre’s (NVPC) Company of Good community, which seeks to partner, support and recognise businesses in Singapore as they make progress in their journey to do right, do good and do well – beginning with corporate purpose.

Singapore’s national grid operator, SP Group, is also dedicated to being a business for good and generating value for society. “Creating sustained impact in the community to uplift and improve lives is integral to our corporate strategy of empowering the future of energy. Being purpose-driven enables us to take a holistic and integrated approach to our business and community-building initiatives,” says Mr Stanley Huang, group CEO of SP Group.

For NVPC, corporate purpose can be carried out in five impact areas: People, Society, Governance, Environment and Economic.

Businesses in Singapore can be recognised at a national level under NVPC’s Company of Good Recognition System, for their commitment to adopting corporate purpose and creating impact in these five areas.

Enhanced from previous Champions of Good editions, the new Recognition System is designed to be inclusive towards companies at varying stages of their purpose journey, acknowledging their growing impact in contributing to a better shared future for Singapore.