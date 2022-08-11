Fewer homeless people sleeping on S'pore streets last year; city area has highest numbers

SINGAPORE - The number of homeless people in Singapore fell slightly last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic leading to homelessness spiking in many countries as unemployment and poverty rose.
Homelessness also became less visible as more of those sleeping on the streets here went to stay at a temporary shelter.
The second nationwide street count of the homeless here found 1,036 people last year - 7 per cent fewer than the 1,115 people during the first such count in 2019.
That first nationwide street count has been described as a landmark study of an issue that was hidden from public discourse until recent years.
While the overall number has fallen slightly, where the homeless make their bed for the night has also changed.
The second street count found that those sleeping on the streets fell by 41 per cent from 1,050 in 2019 to 616 last year, while those staying at a temporary shelter for the homeless shot up from 65 to 420 in the same time period.
Dr Ng Kok Hoe, a senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, led a team of researchers at the school's Social Inclusion Project to do the street count. They were aided by over 200 volunteers who pounded the streets, including combing 12,000 blocks of flats, late at night between February and April last year to count the number of people sleeping in public spaces.
The data on the numbers staying at temporary shelters for the homeless, which was provided by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), was included for the first time in last year's count for a fuller understanding of the state of homelessness here.
The 78-page report was released on Thursday (Aug 11). The project was not commissioned by the Government and was funded by the Community Foundation of Singapore, Dr Ng said.
He said government agencies and volunteers reached out to those sleeping rough during the circuit breaker in 2020 to refer them to shelters and many of the homeless, who were also concerned about their health and safety, decided to go into one.
Some religious and charity groups opened their premises for the homeless for the night, as demand for places in such Safe Sound Sleeping Places (S3Ps) soared. Two new transitional shelters, which offer a longer stay than the S3Ps, also started operation in January last year, the report said.
These factors led to more staying at shelters and fewer on the streets, Dr Ng said.
From the second street count, the homeless were found sleeping in most parts of Singapore, from Bedok to Jurong West to Yishun. But more of them were found in larger, older and poorer neighbourhoods.
The city area, or downtown, has the largest concentration of homeless people, though the numbers there fell last year from the 2019 count.
Most of the homeless are elderly men and the report pointed out that few women sleep on the streets due to safety concerns.
Last year's count found a sharp decline in those sleeping rough inside commercial buildings, like shopping malls and office blocks, and more slept at places like void decks, parks and playgrounds.
The report pointed out that while the pandemic triggered their admission into a shelter, the homeless person's housing woes started long before Covid-19 struck.
As such, highly subsidised public rental housing will always be the last safety net for the most vulnerable, Dr Ng said.
He singled out the design of the Joint Singles Scheme as a "significant contributing factor to homelessness". This is because two singles, who are often strangers, share a tiny flat which usually have no bedrooms, and the lack of privacy or personal space may lead to conflict.
And some would rather sleep on the streets instead, he said.
Besides, the combined income of the two singles, even though they are unrelated, is considered when assessing their eligibility for the scheme and the income ceiling to qualify for the scheme has not changed since 2003, he pointed out.
In December last year, the Housing Board announced a pilot pairing singles based on similar traits, such as ethnicity, age and lifestyle habits, for them to rent a flat. This is unlike the Joint Singles Scheme where they have to find another single person themselves to rent a flat together.
HDB said the flats for the pilot project will come with partitions installed to provide more privacy for the tenants.
The Minister for National Development, Mr Desmond Lee, said in response to a parliamentary question last year on rental flat applications that HDB does not reject requests for a rental flat based on income alone. It will assist households with a rental flat if they have no other option.