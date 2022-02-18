Around 1,130 homeless and rough sleepers applied for safe shelters last year

SINGAPORE - Around 270 people applied for a place in Safe Sound Sleeping Places (S3Ps) - safe shelters for the homeless and rough sleepers - last year.

There were also around 860 unique applicants for transitional shelters, said Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua on Friday (Feb 18).

Mr Chua was replying to a parliamentary question by Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) about the number of applications for temporary shelters last year (2021) and successful placement rates.

About 61 per cent of those who applied for a spot in a S3P were successful, he added.

The remaining applicants were rejected as they had mental health, behavioural or addiction issues, or had care needs that require close supervision.

"The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) would refer these clients to appropriate facilities and services for further support," said Mr Chua.

Of the transitional shelter applicants, who were either referred by MSF or other social service agencies, about 62 per cent were admitted.

Some of those who did not get a placement had care needs that the transitional shelters were unable to support, such as applicants who required assistance with daily living activities.

These people were referred to other options, such as senior group homes which provide assisted living in public rental flats, said Mr Chua.

He said other applicants rejected the offer to move to a transitional shelter as they did not want to co-share space with others, follow shelter rules, or work with a social worker, or preferred to remain at familiar locations.

Mr Chua added that there are no waiting lists for both types of shelters, as there is sufficient space.

Most S3P applicants were admitted within three working days, while nearly 80 per cent of those who got a spot in a transitional shelter moved in within a week.

There are currently 26 3SPs across the island, which are run by organisations that are part of the Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (Peers) network.