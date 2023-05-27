Search and rescue team unable to find missing Singaporean Everest climber, says wife

Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya summited Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wife he had come down with high-altitude cerebral edema. PHOTO: SUSHMASAURUS/INSTAGRAM
SINGAPORE – The search and rescue team was unable to locate the missing Singaporean climber who reached Mount Everest’s summit “despite their best efforts”, the climber’s wife said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Interspersing her message between pictures of her husband, Mr Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, on various mountain peaks, Madam Sushma Soma, a 36-year-old musician, said: “He was 39, and in his glorious and rich life, he lived fearlessly and to the fullest. He explored the depth of the sea and scaled the greatest heights of the Earth.

“And now, Shri is in the mountains, where he felt most at home.”

She also thanked the Sherpas, friends and family, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support.

Mr Shrinivas summited Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wife he had come down with high-altitude cerebral edema and was unlikely to make it down the mountain.

