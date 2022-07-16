Climate concerns, sustainable finance among focus areas in DPM Wong's G-20 discussions

SINGAPORE - Climate concerns and sustainable finance were key focus areas for Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Group of 20 (G-20) meetings on Saturday (July 16).

"On this, Singapore strongly supports the development of a framework for transition finance," he said at the third G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bali.

"What we all do in the next decade is critical for a low-carbon future."

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, had a discussion with Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on opportunities for collaboration across a variety of areas, including sustainable finance, food security and regulation of carbon markets.

He also met Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag.

"We are both smaller countries with a long history of being seafaring traders and are vulnerable to climate change," Mr Wong said.

"So we share a common outlook of the world, especially on the global economy and climate adaptation."

Regarding another meeting with World Bank managing director of operations Axel van Trotsenburg, Mr Wong said the organisation plays an important role in global development, pandemic response and increasingly, climate finance.

"Singapore is happy to host the Singapore Infrastructure and Urban Hub, which supports World Bank operations in our region," he added.