Circuit-breaker mode: What you can and cannot do

As the Republic enters its third day of being in circuit-breaker mode, more questions have surfaced about what Singaporeans can and cannot do. Straits Times journalist Clara Chong looks at some of them.

Q Can I still visit my elderly grandparents to help them with their daily needs?

A Yes, you can. The Health Ministry has disallowed social gatherings, such as private parties and social get-togethers with friends and relatives.

However, an exception has been made: Individuals can still visit family members to help with their daily needs, such as caring for elderly parents or for informal childcare arrangements.

Q I want to visit the wet market to buy my essentials. When and how often should I go?

A Go once a week; there is no need to frequent the market every day or even once every few days.

Visit the market on weekdays if possible, when the crowd is likely to be around 30 per cent smaller than on weekends. If you must go on the weekend, make an effort to wake up early to avoid the peak period from 7.30am to 10am.

Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, should avoid visiting the markets altogether, especially on weekends. Other members of the household or neighbours should lend a helping hand and try to do the buying on their behalf.

Q I receive help from charity and social services. Will these be allowed to continue?

A Yes. Organisations and groups which distribute essential aid to the vulnerable may continue their activities. But they are strongly encouraged to limit their activities to critical cases in need of urgent aid and essential supplies, and to take necessary precautions.

For non-urgent cases, these organisations are encouraged to engage recipients remotely - such as through phone calls, messages and video conferences.

They should also leave a number behind, just in case recipients need urgent help.

But if face-to-face interaction is necessary, organisations should try to limit the number of staff present, the frequency and duration of interactions and adhere to safe distancing of 1m.

They must not involve seniors as volunteers, and aid to seniors should be delivered to their homes.

Aid distribution should only be to known recipients, and door-to-door outreach to new recipients should be avoided.

If monetary aid is given, it should be via electronic means whenever possible. Cash can also be delivered together with food rations.

Q We can go to open spaces such as parks. Can I book a barbecue pit with my immediate family or take my children to the playground?

A Unfortunately, you cannot. The National Parks Board (NParks) has suspended bookings for events and barbecue pits, and camping permits for parks under its care. Playgrounds, fitness corners and dog runs in parks managed by NParks have also been closed to allow for safe distancing and prevent groups from gathering.

Q With the long weekend round the corner, is it advisable to take my immediate family out to places such as Bukit Timah Nature Reserve?

A You should visit a park near you to minimise travelling. Also check visitorship levels at website safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg before heading down.

If the park is too crowded, please do not go there. Instead, choose a less crowded green space near you where you can exercise safely.

NParks will be actively monitoring visitorship at popular areas such as Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the TreeTop Walk, and may temporarily close them when necessary to allow for safe distancing.

Q How long should I spend at the park?

A You should return home once you are done with your exercise, and always practise safe distancing. Gathering in groups is not permitted - this means no picnics, no parties.

You also cannot meet your friends there. Go alone or with your immediate family members.

If you are on leave of absence or are unwell, please do not visit the parks. See a doctor immediately and stay home.

Around 1,000 NParks staff will be enforcing safe distancing measures at its parks and nature reserves, including park connectors, Pulau Ubin as well as parks managed by town councils.

All in all, you should use your common sense: To protect the safety of yourself and your loved ones, as much as possible, stay home.

What the law says

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, people should stay home until May 4 and not go out unless they need to buy food or essential items, see a doctor, or are working in essential services. If they go out, they must keep a distance of 1m from others, even in open spaces, among other measures.

If a person is found in breach of these measures, an enforcement officer will take down his or her particulars and issue a written stern warning. Subsequent offences will result in a composition fine or prosecution. The police may also be contacted for follow-up action.

If convicted, first-time offenders can face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both. Second-time offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to 12 months, or face both penalties.