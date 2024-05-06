‘Change is inevitable’: Maris Stella High alumni react to primary school taking in girls from 2027

SINGAPORE - Old boys of Maris Stella High School will be familiar with a quote the school often refers to - “To be a Marist gentleman”.

This is set to change from 2027 with its primary school taking in girls for the first time that year.

Alumni whom The Straits Times spoke to said the introduction of girls could change the culture of the all-boys school, but understood the decision, citing a decreasing birth rate as a challenge for school enrolment. Some said taking in girls could also have positive effects such as encouraging more diversity in the school.

The Ministry of Education said on May 6 that Maris Stella High (Primary) will be going co-ed in 2027. It will also be rebuilding both its primary and secondary schools at its Mount Vernon campus from 2027 to 2029.

Mr Benedict Koh Yong Peng, 63, president of the Marist Stella High School Alumni Association, said: “Of course, (the school culture) can’t exactly be the same, but the Marist spirit is over 60 years old and should be maintainable.”

Mr Koh, general manager of a consultancy, said that even if the concept of a “Marist gentleman” changes, the old school motto 勤勉忠勇 – which loosely translates as diligent, loyal and brave – will still remain.

Mr Jeremy Ng Jing Yan, 43, chairman for the parent support group at Maris Stella High (Primary), who is also an alumnus, said “There’s one part where being an old boy myself in a boys’ school, I will be a bit sad in the change but change is inevitable.”

Mr Lee Zhi Rong, 22, who graduated from Maris Stella High in 2018, said: “I will say I’ve had many of my fondest memories over there, where it was just a group of boys. I had one of the best interactions with people who remain as my lifelong friends.”

That said, with girls joining, perhaps the school could start to offer a larger variety of co-curricular activities (CCAs), said Mr Lee, who is a current student at Singapore Management University.

“Maris Stella High is well-known for its sports CCAs such as basketball and softball, but I think there are more traditionally female-dominated CCAs such as the choir and certain performing arts that the inclusion of females would add diversity to,” he added.

Alumni said the decision to go co-ed would also bring more convenience for parents who have both sons and daughters, and could strengthen emotional and social skills for boys as they learn how to interact with girls from young.

Mr Jared Lim Eu-Jun, 52, father of six boys and one girl, who is 10 months old, said: “I don’t have to worry about where to send my daughter as she can join her brothers in Maris Stella High in 2030.”

“Boys tend to roughhouse more than girls, so the inclusion of girls could help younger children play in a gentler manner,” added Mr Lim, an owner of a video production company.

“Sons and daughters can be in the same school and easier for the parents to bring them to the same school. Also, it will be catering to the nearby area because Maris Stella is the only SAP school around the area, ” Mr Koh said. SAP schools stand for Special Assistance Plan, a scheme to preserve Chinese-stream schools to develop bilingual students with traditional Chinese values.

The rebuilding of Maris Stella from 2027 to 2029 is long overdue, said alumni, who said the current campus lacks several sports facilities like a running track and soccer field. The latest upgrade was done in 1996.