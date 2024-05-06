Maris Stella High to be rebuilt; primary school section to take in girls from 2027

SINGAPORE - From 2027 to 2029, Maris Stella High School (MSHS) will be rebuilt to provide better facilities for both its primary and secondary school students.

The primary school section will, for the first time, take in girls in 2027 when it moves to its holding site at the former MacPherson Primary School site in Mattar Road. The school, which currently admits 270 Primary 1 pupils, will look into increasing its intake in 2027.

The secondary school section’s holding site will be at the former Bedok North Secondary School site in Jalan Damai.

Maris Stella High School was founded in 1958 and moved to its current Mount Vernon site in 1966. The Catholic boys’ school is known for its strong bilingual programme and counts among its alumni Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

In a statement on May 6, the Ministry of Education said MSHS (Primary) will turn co-educational to better serve the needs of local residents.

To accommodate this larger intake, MSHS (Primary) will operate across two sessions at the holding site during the rebuilding of its permanent campus. This means that Primary 1 and 2 pupils will attend school in the afternoon sessions, while pupils in Primary 3 to 6 will attend the morning sessions.

When the rebuilding works at the permanent campus are completed, tentatively in 2030, MSHS (Primary) will revert to operating on a single-session basis.

MSHS (Secondary) will remain as an all-boys school for now.

MSHS principal Boy Eng Seng said the rebuilding works will add a school field and indoor sports hall to the campus. These are features the school does not have at the current campus.

Mr Boy told The Straits Times that students should not have issues travelling to the holding sites as they are not far from the current campus. The primary school holding site in Mattar Road is 1.8km away from the Mount Vernon site. The secondary school holding site in Jalan Damai is about 3.7km away.

As for the iconic school gate at MSHS, Mr Boy said the school hopes to retain it during the rebuilding process.

“We will love to preserve it. We will work with the architect to explore its feasibility before making a decision.”

Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin said the rebuilding of MSHS will provide refreshed facilities for a better educational experience for its students.

“Turning MSHS co-ed also brings added diversity and inclusiveness to its student population, and importantly, provides more options to our young families in the nearby Bidadari and Potong Pasir estates,” he said.

“We know that a construction site will bring some disamenities to the surrounding neighbourhood. We will work with the government agencies involved to mitigate any issues.”