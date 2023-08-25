Car wash employee arrested after crashing client’s Lamborghini; 75-year-old injured

SINGAPORE – An employee of car wash firm Revel Studio has been arrested after he drove a customer’s Lamborghini – and crashed it, damaging four other vehicles and leaving another man injured.

A 75-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the SCDF.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident, which took place at the WCEGA Plaza at 1 Bukit Batok Crescent, at about 12.20pm on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that was circulating on social media first shows the stationary pink Lamborghini in front of an empty car wash bay.

Its right signal light begins to flash as the car’s right door opens. Then door ajar, the car accelerates suddenly, crashing into a parked lorry. The impact, which crumpled the Lamborghini’s bonnet, pushed the lorry backward by nearly a car length.