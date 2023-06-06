Man arrested for driving without a licence; car seen smashed against lamp post in Yishun

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van in Yishun Avenue 6 on June 5. PHOTO: BEH CHIA LOR - SINGAPORE ROAD/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – A 31-year-old man was arrested for driving without a licence and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, after an accident in Yishun.

Photos posted on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road show a white car smashed against a lamp post on a sidewalk, with its bumper dislodged.

A tow car can also been seen behind the vehicle.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident at about 7.30pm on Monday, involving a car and a van in Yishun Avenue 6 towards Yishun Avenue 1.

A 31-year-old car driver was arrested for driving without a licence and driving the vehicle without the owner’s consent, while the 32-year-old driver of the van is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST that there were no reported injuries.

More On This Topic
Two drivers arrested for suspected drink driving in separate accidents on Sunday
6-year-old boy in Langkawi crashes parents’ car while driving it to buy a toy car

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top