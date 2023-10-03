Car catches fire under HDB block in Yishun, no injuries reported

The Mazda Biante was seen engulfed in bright orange flames in Yishun on Monday evening. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Firefighters used a water jet to extinguish the fire. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
SINGAPORE – A car with no driver or passengers inside it caught fire in Yishun on Monday evening.

A video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the white Mazda Biante engulfed in bright orange flames, with one of its doors left ajar.

Firefighters then arrive to help put out the fire, while some passers-by stand at a nearby footpath to watch the scene unfold.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 455 Yishun Street 41 at around 6.45pm on Monday.

A water jet was used to extinguish the fire, which involved the engine compartment of the car, said the SCDF.

It added that no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

