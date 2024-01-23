ST HeadSTart: Can we hack our CVs with the help of AI? | Why you shouldn’t quit right after a promotion

We Try First: Can AI help us hack our CVs?
In recent years, many of my friends, colleagues and experts I work with have been talking about how influential Artificial Intelligence has become, especially in the job recruitment process. In fact, in many cases, the first time a human sees your CV might be the day of the interview itself!
In a job market where so much of the recruiting process is done by AI, I wanted to see if I could beat AI at its own game. So, I employed the services of an AI-powered CV generator, and tried to pit it against a CV I painstakingly put together myself. I then brought them both to a professional recruiter, to see if she can tell the difference.
I won’t spoil the results of that test for you, but I did learn a few things through the process. For one, applying for jobs can be difficult and demoralising. Technology is meant to make life a little easier for us, and there should be no shame in using whatever tools we have at our disposal to help overcome that inertia.
Just make sure the final product still reflects who you are accurately and with some personality. After all, if the employer wanted to hire a robot, they would.
Watch as I pit the two CVs, one I made myself and one made with the help of AI, on this episode of We Try First.
