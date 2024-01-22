‘Chaotic working’ tops S’pore workplace trends in 2023, survey finds

SINGAPORE – ‘Chaos’ featured on the job for many in 2023, with a substantial number of respondents in a survey saying they engaged in work that is unstructured, unpredictable and lacking in defined procedures.

“Chaotic working” was the top workplace trend in the December 2023 survey of 1,211 Singapore workers by hiring platform Indeed, with 16 per cent of respondents saying they practised it.

Participation in this trend pulled ahead of eight other trends workers were polled on, which includes various practices that recently came to the fore.

For instance, moonlighting came in second with 13 per cent, while 12 per cent of respondents reported being a boomerang employee – the third-place trend.

Boomerang employees are those who start a new stint at an employer they previously worked at.

Conversely, only 7 per cent of respondents engaged in “rage applying”, which is the act of applying to as many jobs as possible as a reaction to building frustration, rounding off the ranking.

However, Indeed projects that rage applying and quiet quitting will gain traction and take the top two spots in 2024.

Ms Nishita Lalvani, Indeed’s marketing director for Singapore, India and South-east Asia, said these trends are closely tied to inadequate pay, workplace dissatisfaction, and limited opportunities for career advancement and flexibility.

“Workers are increasingly expressing their discontent by either impulsively applying for new roles or quietly disengaging from their current positions.”

She also said that as the cost of living increases, job seekers are increasingly likely to moonlight to supplement income, develop skills, explore entrepreneurial pursuits, and take advantage of remote work opportunities.

Indeed added that although boomerang employees were a major trend in 2023, it lies at the bottom of the list for the 2024 forecast.

“The shift away from the boomerang employees trend is influenced by the ongoing focus on improving workplace culture, a key factor in initial employee departures,” Ms Lalvani said.

Indeed also polled workers on the job characteristics they valued the most as part of the same survey.