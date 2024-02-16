Budget 2024: Some homeowners to pay lower property tax with raising of annual value bands from 2025

SINGAPORE - The annual value bands for calculating property tax rates of residential properties that homeowners live in will be raised from Jan 1, 2025, after a significant increase in market rents from 2022 led to more homes being affected by a recent tax hike than anticipated.

The lowest threshold will be raised from $8,000 to $12,000 and the highest band from over $100,000 to over $140,000 from 2025. Corresponding adjustments will be made to the bands in between.

With the change, homeowners can expect to pay the same or lower property taxes, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). This is assuming their property’s annual value remains the same, and before factoring in any rebates.

A property’s annual value is its estimated yearly rent if it were to be leased out, and is determined based on market rents of comparable properties and other factors. The annual value is assessed for the purpose of property taxes, which are Singapore’s primary means of taxing wealth and are paid yearly.

Announcing the raised bands on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong noted that the property tax rate increases he announced in 2022 were meant as a wealth tax on all investment properties and the higher segment of owner-occupied private homes.

But with market rents rising from 2022 due to strong demand and pandemic-related supply constraints, annual values of properties have also increased sharply, he said.

“We had originally expected the property tax changes to impact mainly the top 7 per cent of owner-occupied residential properties. The annual value increases resulted in the proportion of affected owner-occupied properties nearly doubling to 13 per cent,” he added.

DPM Wong said the raising of annual value bands “will still uphold the intent of the property tax changes, and ensure that those residing in higher-value properties continue to pay their fair share of taxes”.

The Government will continue to closely monitor the property market and provide another rebate in 2025 if needed, he added. It had provided a rebate to cushion the impact of the property tax changes in 2024.

To help retirees living in higher-end homes who face cash flow issues when paying their property tax bills, a 12-month interest-free Giro instalment plan offered by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) will be extended to up to 24 months, effective from the 2024 property tax bill.

Eligible retirees include those aged 65 and above, living in the property they own, and their assessable income must not exceed $34,000.

DPM Wong also announced that the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) concession will be extended to those aged 55 and above, to better support single Singaporean seniors who wish to downsize their residential property.

Currently, married Singaporean couples with an existing residential property can enjoy an ABSD refund on their replacement private property under the ABSD concession for this group.

This concession will be extended to single Singaporeans aged 55 and above who buy a lower-value private home.

For purchases on or after Feb 16, 2024, this group can claim a refund of ABSD paid on the replacement new or resale private property if they sell their first property within six months of buying the lower-value home, DPM Wong said.

To qualify for the rebate, the buyer must not own more than one residential property at the point of buying the replacement property, among other conditions.