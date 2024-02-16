Budget 2024: Reduced fees for govt-supported pre-schools, more help for people with disabilities

Follow our live blog for more updates.

SINGAPORE - Parents with children enrolled in government-supported pre-schools will pay lower fees from 2025, and lower-income families with mothers who do not work will receive higher pre-school subsidies.

The fee cap for full-day childcare will drop by $40 a month to $640 for anchor operators and $680 for partner operators in 2025, to make pre-schools more affordable, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 16.

It will be lowered again in 2026, he said, adding that details will be announced at a later date.

With the lowering of fees, full-day pre-school expenses for dual-income families will be comparable to those of primary school and after-school student care, said DPM Wong in his Budget speech.

There are currently five anchor operators and 28 partner operators. A total of 333 centres are run by partner operators, which include chains such as Anglican Preschool Services and The Little Skool-House.

Anchor and partner operators receive government funding and cap their fees to remain affordable.

DPM Wong said pre-school subsidies will be increased for lower-income families with non-working mothers, so that they receive the same subsidies as working mothers. This will benefit up to 17,000 children, he added.

Currently, more subsidies are given to children with working mothers, he noted.