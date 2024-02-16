Budget 2024: All NSmen to receive $200 in LifeSG credits; cyber-security command centre to be set up

SINGAPORE – All national servicemen, including those who enlist in 2024, will receive $200 in cash credits to recognise their contribution to Singapore’s defence.

Meanwhile, a new National Cybersecurity Command Centre will be set up to improve the Republic’s ability to detect and neutralise cyber threats.

Announcing these in his Budget speech on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the credits are a small gesture to express the nation’s gratitude to national servicemen (NSmen), who have served faithfully and made immeasurable sacrifices for Singapore’s peace and security.

“The backbone of our defence and security remains national service,” he said. The initiative will cost $240 million and benefit 1.2 million NSmen.

The credits, to be disbursed in November, can be spent at more than 100,000 merchants that accept payment via PayNow or Nets QR, and will be valid for a year from issuance. Eligible recipients will be notified via a text message, and the credits are accessible via the LifeSG mobile app.

DPM Wong noted that in today’s world, defence and security apply not just in physical space but in the digital domain, with scams, denial-of-service attacks and other cyber threats becoming increasingly commonplace.

New technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing – next-generation computers that can unravel modern passcodes in seconds – have also changed the threat landscape, with cyber attacks set to increase in speed, scale and sophistication, he added.

The new cyber-security command centre will therefore better coordinate Singapore’s cyber defence operations, improve collaboration between industry and academia, and propel innovation in cybersecurity, said DPM Wong.

It will be located in the upcoming Punggol Digital District – Singapore’s first smart business district that is due for completion in 2026.