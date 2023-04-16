Body of missing off-duty NSF firefighter retrieved from Pulau Ubin quarry lake

SINGAPORE - The body of a national serviceman was found floating in the lake of a quarry in the northern part of Pulau Ubin and retrieved on Sunday.

The off-duty firefighter – a 22-year-old full-time national serviceman at Tampines Fire Station – had been reported missing since Friday.

Police said they received a call for assistance at 12.33am on Saturday.

At about 1pm on Sunday, a body was seen floating in the waters of Kekek Quarry, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said its rescuers, who were conducting a search in the quarry, retrieved the body. The victim was pronounced dead by a paramedic.