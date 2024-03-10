Baby girl and 3-year-old boy among 4 injured after accident in Changi

SINGAPORE - A three-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby girl were among four people taken to hospital after an accident in Changi on March 9.

The police were alerted at about 10.05am to the accident involving two cars at the junction of Upper Changi Road North and Changi North Street 1.

A 50-year-old male driver, a 40-year-old female passenger, and both children were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

An eyewitness told Chinese news outlet Shin Min News Daily that she saw two ambulances when she drove by the accident scene later that morning.

In a photo she provided, a woman in a red top sits cross-legged near a brown car which has mounted a curb and appears to have crashed into a traffic light.

A silver car can be seen in the middle of the road with its front badly damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.