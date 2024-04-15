At least $521k lost to lucky draw scams since start of 2024: Police

SINGAPORE - One hundred and ninety-one people lost at least a total of $521,000 to lucky draw scams in the first three months of 2024, police said on April 15.

In this scam variant, victims are duped into providing their banking credentials or making payments to cash out prizes won from lucky draws.

Scammers approach victims about fake lucky draw through advertisements or direct messages online, before tricking them into making payments for a guaranteed prize or more chances to win high value prizes, such as iPhone15 and branded wallets.

The scams took place on various social media platforms, most commonly on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and Amazon.

In some cases, scammers would video call victims via WhatsApp and request their screens to be shared, pretending that it was needed to verify payments.

Through the screen sharing, scammers would be able to watch the victims log into their bank accounts and see the banking credentials keyed in.

Victims realise they have been scammed only when they fail to receive any prizes.

The police advised the public to be careful when sharing their screens during WhatsApp calls and to take precautionary measures such as installing the ScamShield app and setting up security features for their banking accounts.

They also urged people to check for scam signs with official sources, report any scams to the social media platforms they appear on and unauthorised transactions to the banks.

Scams in Singapore hit a record high of 46,563 reported cases in 2023 – the highest number of cases since the police started tracking them in 2016.

The 2023 figure is up 46.8 per cent from the 31,728 cases in 2022, and victims losing a total of $651.8 million.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.