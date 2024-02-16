Applications to hold events linked to Israel-Hamas conflict will not be approved: Police

SINGAPORE - The police will not approve applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, regardless of which side the event would support.

They said on Feb 15 that, given the heightened tensions from the conflict, there are public safety and security concerns with assemblies and processions that are organised in relation to the conflict.

“They could lead to tensions and disharmony in our society, as different communities in Singapore hold different views on the matter,” the police said.

A police permit is required for such events, and organising or participating in these activities without one is an offence under the Public Order Act.

As such, the police has on Feb 15 contacted the organiser of an upcoming gathering and told her about their stance towards such events.

The police added that they are aware of calls on social media to gather at the Singapore Botanic Gardens at the upcoming weekend for a march called “Walk-Out Singapore”, to demonstrate views related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We urge Singaporeans to treasure the social harmony we enjoy, and not engage in public demonstrations which may undermine this,” the police said. “Please participate only in appropriately organised and lawful events and discussions, to express our concerns over the conflict.”

The latest advisory comes two days after the police urged the public not to participate in other activities related to the conflict, such as a sit-in, and to paste stickers at the upcoming Singapore Airshow.

Then, the police also said that they were looking into possible offences at two events on Feb 2, in relation to the conflict.