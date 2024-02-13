Police probing two events related to Israel-Hamas conflict, urge responsible discussions on topic

SINGAPORE – The police said in a statement on Feb 13 that they are investigating two possible offences under the Public Order Act relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict. They also urged Singaporeans to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the topic.

The police added that they are aware of calls to protest against Israel’s conduct in the conflict, such as by gathering for a sit-in and pasting stickers regarding the conflict at the upcoming Singapore Airshow.

They reminded the public that participating in public protests without a permit is illegal.

The two separate events which the police are probing both occurred on Feb 2.

At about 2pm, a 70-strong group assembled in Orchard Road and marched towards the Istana, said the police.

The group carried umbrellas imprinted with watermelon images, a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity, to show their support for the Palestinian cause.

Several reports were lodged against the march, which police said may be considered an offence as the Istana is a particularly security-sensitive area and designated prohibited area.

They added that these actions advocate the political causes of other countries and have the potential to stir up tensions and lead to public disorder.

The second incident was a private event that took place at around 7.30pm on Feb 2.

The police said they had received reports regarding a video circulating online from the event, which was live-streamed by a participant.

In the video, the person filming can be seen publicly chanting: “From the river to the sea.” This was met with a response from the others: “Palestine will be free.”

The chant is associated with calls for the destruction of the state of Israel and can lead to racial tensions in Singaporean society, making it a possible offence, police said.

Given the heightened tensions as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the police have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with public assemblies and processions related to the conflict.

In October 2023, less than two weeks after the conflict began, the police and the National Parks Board said in a joint statement that applications to hold public events and assemblies in relation to the Israel-Hamas war would be rejected, citing similar concerns.