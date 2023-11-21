‘All-natural’ eczema cream found to have over 430 times the allowed limit of arsenic: HSA

SINGAPORE - An eczema cream touted to be “all natural” and “steroid-free” is found to have excessive levels of arsenic and a potent steroid, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said.

The agency issued the warning on Nov 21 after a man in his 30s, who had bought Euzema Confidence Revival Cream online and used it for a year, suffered from purpura, or purplish red spots due to small bleeds under the skin.

The man’s doctor suspected that his skin reaction was caused by a mineral containing arsenic, and reported his case to HSA.

On the Malaysia-based retail website euzema.com, the cream is said to be “able to beat eczema for good with this powerful natural formula”, which is “steroid-free”, contains “100% all-natural herbs” and “has no side effects”. It is also sold on e-commerce platform Carousell.

But HSA’s tests found that the cream has more than 430 times the allowed limits of arsenic, as well as high levels of betamethasone and salicylic acid.

Arsenic is a toxic heavy metal that can cause skin irritations, contact dermatitis or rashes. Arsenic poisoning can occur with widespread, prolonged application of products containing high levels of arsenic, said HSA.

Betamethasone is a potent steroid and should only be used under strict medical supervision, and salicylic acid could lead to dry, irritated and red skin if used in high amounts, HSA added.

The agency said consumers who are using this eczema cream should see a doctor as soon as possible.

“Long-term steroid use can suppress the body’s production of steroids and sudden stopping without medical supervision may cause serious withdrawal symptoms, such as adrenal insufficiency leading to confusion, muscle and joint pain, low blood pressure and fits or shocks,” HSA said.

HSA also flagged three slimming products - Honey Q Dietary Supplement Product, Slime 7D Advance Slimming Pill and FINOs in its statement on Nov 21.