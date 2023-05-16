Holding the hand of a dying stranger

SINGAPORE - Retired translator Eva Maitra, 67, remembers the day in 2017 when she first accompanied a dying stranger.

She had just joined Noda, a programme that supports dying people who have no family or friends to be with them in their final hours, and she had no experience in such a role. Noda stands for No One Dies Alone.

A nurse “grabbed” and ushered her to the man. She ended up holding his hand and comforting him for about three hours.

Then he died.

“It was my first (death of a stranger) and I was not mentally prepared then. I needed time to come to terms with that, so I sat in the chapel,” she said.

Ms Maitra is no stranger to death, having taken care of her father in France for the last two weeks of his life.

That episode at Noda did not deter her, and she has since held the hands of several lonely dying patients at Assisi Hospice, where she volunteers. She has witnessed three of them dying on her watch.

She was a volunteer at Assisi when she found out about Noda and joined the programme in 2017.

Unlike a number of elderly people here who were reported to have died alone at home and were not found till much later, those at Assisi Hospice do not die alone – not if the volunteers there can help it.

There are 46 Noda volunteers, including Ms Maitra, and they provide companionship to dying patients who have few or no family members or friends.

“We are in a WhatsApp chat group under Noda and we take turns staying with lonely patients during the vigil. We sit by their bedside when death is near,” said Ms Daphne Lim, 50, a corporate trainer who has been volunteering with Noda since March 2016.

The volunteers are aged 30 to 70, and comprise a mix of retirees and professionals of both genders.

All of them are existing Assisi Hospice volunteer-carers who have gone through basic volunteer-carer training and have served regularly for at least four consecutive months.

The hospice identified those who had an affinity with the programme’s mission and the maturity for it, and invited them to be trained as Noda volunteers.