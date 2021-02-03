Additional Covid-19 testing for foreign workers entering S'pore, including maids, confinement nannies

SINGAPORE - There will be additional coronavirus testing measures for foreign workers landing in Singapore from Friday (Feb 5), said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday.

This will apply to workers with travel history in territories the government deems as high risk due to the prevalence of Covid-19 infection there.

Work permit holders and S-pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors will now be required to do the post-Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) 7-day testing regime. This additional requirement will apply to all who have yet to complete their SHN by Feb 5, and all new arrivals from that day onward.

Under this new measure, workers will spend these seven days at a designated facility and undergo additional swab tests when they start work. This is after they complete their 14-day SHN at a dedicated SHN facilities on arrival and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The additional 7-day testing regime has already been required of workers staying in dormitories since Jan 6.

MOM said that the multi-ministry task force made the decision to extend the testing measures to further reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Also from Feb 5, foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies will have to take a serology test on arrival, in addition to a PCR test that has been mandatory since Jan 24.

This will distinguish workers who have recovered from a past Covid-19 infection from active cases. Those that test positive for antibodies in the serology test can be released from SHN, which MOM said reduces costs for employers who have to pay for the SHN.

Foreign workers in the construction, marine and process sectors have already been subject to both PCR and serology tests on arrival in Singapore since Jan 18. Those who have antibodies will be exempted from SHN, the 7-day testing regime and rostered routine testing, in order to minimise disruption to work and to reduce costs for employers, MOM said.