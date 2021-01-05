Newly arrived dorm-based foreign workers to undergo extra 7-day Covid-19 testing regime

SINGAPORE - From Wednesday (Jan 6), newly arrived foreign workers approved for entry into Singapore and staying in dormitories will have to undergo an additional seven-day testing regime at a designated facility after completing their 14-day stay-home notice, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce introduced the new requirement to minimise the risk of an imported Covid-19 positive case transmitting the virus into the dormitories, said MOM.

The workers will be able to move into their dormitories only after completing the new testing regime.

"During the seven days at the designated facility, the newly arrived foreign workers will undergo additional swab tests, and will still be able to go to work," it said.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 will be isolated and conveyed to a hospital or a community care facility. Their close contacts will also be quarantined and isolated.