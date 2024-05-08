ACS International to set up elementary school in S’pore, 2 more schools in Indonesia, including Bali

SINGAPORE - Home-grown Anglo-Chinese School (International), popular with Singaporeans and foreigners, is spreading its wings, with plans to set up an elementary school in Singapore and to open two more schools in Indonesia, including one in Bali by the end of 2025.

The 10-storey elementary school building, which is being built on the same site as its high school near Holland Village, can take in 450 pupils from Years 1 to 6 (seven to 12 years of age) in January 2026. The pupils will follow the Cambridge Primary curriculum offered by Cambridge International Education.

Part of the new building will be used to cater to growth in its high school enrolment, from the current 1,100 students to 1,400. The high school, which opened its doors in 2005, offers a six-year programme leading to the International General Certificate of Secondary Education in Year 4 and the two-year International Baccalaureate diploma in Year 6.

Mr Tan Wah Thong, chairman of the ACS (International) board of management, said that while half of the places in the high school are set aside for Singaporeans, the elementary school will not be open to locals. Under the Compulsory Education Act, Singaporeans must undergo primary school education in government or government-aided schools.

On the two new schools in Indonesia, Mr Tan said the one sited in North Jakarta is a fair distance away from an existing one set up in 2000 in South Jakarta and hence will have a different catchment area. He said the school in North Jakarta is still in its initial stage of planning.

The other new school, a full elementary and high school in Bali, will be in Kura Kura, an island linked by a short causeway to mainland Bali that has been designated as a special economic zone by the Indonesian government. It is a 15-minute drive from Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Mr Rob Burrough, former principal of ACS (International) in Singapore, has been appointed principal of ACS Bali and is already on the island working on the set-up of the school.

Mr Zakki Hakim, spokesman for Kura Kura Bali Special Economic Zone, confirmed that ACS Bali has started construction in Kura Kura’s knowledge district.

In an e-mail reply to The Straits Times, he said: “ACS Bali’s presence will support Kura Kura to become a prototype in transitioning Bali from mass tourism to a quality tourism hub for education and eco-innovation.”

He said that within the next five years, Kura Kura Bali is poised to develop an international marina, a retail complex, intercultural schools for elementary to high school students, hotels and residential villas, and other opportunities within new sectors in tourism that cover education, medical, digital technologies and the creative industries.

On the new school being planned in North Jakarta, Mr Tan said that since the setting up of the existing one in South Jakarta in 2000, the ACS brand of education has become popular among locals and expatriates in Indonesia. In recent years, he said, it has become even more popular, as several of its students made it to top universities in the US and Britain, including Oxford and Cambridge.

He added that ACS (International) in Singapore has 500 or so foreigners, including a fair number of Chinese, South Korean, Malaysian and Indonesian students.