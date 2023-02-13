ACS’ move to the heartland opens more pathways to less well-off pupils

SINGAPORE - Never mind the big news about more Covid-19 measures getting rolled back. Online chatter in recent days has been dominated by Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)’s move from its Barker Road campus in Newton to Tengah in 2030.

Many welcomed the news and hoped that this is just the start of more Bukit Timah schools moving to the heartland. On the other hand, many ACS alumni were concerned that opening the school to girls and moving to a very different location could change the tradition and ethos of their long-established alma mater.