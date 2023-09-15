Accidental injection of filler into woman’s bloodstream led to blindness, says distributor

SINGAPORE - The accidental injection of a dermal filler into the bloodstream led to a woman losing her vision in the first reported case of its kind in Singapore, investigations by the product distributor have shown.

Shedding more light on the incident first reported by The Straits Times on Monday, a spokesman for Parvus, the Singapore distributor of the dermal filler AestheFill, said: “The outcome of our investigations indicate that the complication was caused by a blood vessel occlusion (or blockage) during the procedure, which, in turn, was caused by an inadvertent administration of the product into the bloodstream.”

The woman was injected with AestheFill, a dermal filler from South Korea that temporarily reduces wrinkles and folds in the skin, at a clinic in Redhill on July 20.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, the woman is a Singaporean in her 30s.

The Parvus spokesman declined to elaborate further on the incident, citing patient confidentiality.

But he recommended that people considering such aesthetic treatment should seek consultations only from medical practitioners who are qualified and have undergone proper training in administering dermal fillers.

“It is crucial to discuss any concerns with your healthcare provider and to fully understand the inherent risks associated with any medical procedure,” he added.

“We are continually investing in training and best practices to ensure that the risks are minimised.”

On Monday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) confirmed to ST that it was told of the incident on July 29.

The regulator said it was investigating whether there were batch-related defects that could have affected product safety and quality.

ST has also contacted the Ministry of Health for comment.

The clinic where the incident happened has been closed since Tuesday. A representative for the clinic earlier declined comment, citing patient confidentiality.

The clinic did not answer queries on Friday.

Based on ST’s checks, AestheFill continues to be available at clinics, though several have been getting calls from patients asking to cancel or reschedule their AestheFill treatment appointments this week.

Dr Pek Chong Han, a consultant plastic surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital and Camden Medical Centre, said the complications he had observed from aesthetic treatments were primarily due to the technique of administration and not the product.