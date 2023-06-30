About 50 people evacuate after HDB flat in Tanjong Pagar catches fire

SINGAPORE – About 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Tanjong Pagar on Friday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 4, Tanjong Pagar Plaza at about 2.15pm.

It involved the contents of a bedroom in a fifth-floor unit, and was extinguished by a water jet.

A video posted on Instagram showed thick black smoke emanating from the unit, as onlookers gathered at the open air car park. Meanwhile, firefighters from the SCDF could be seen making their way inside the unit.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

