About 10 evacuated after fire breaks out in Clementi HDB unit

SINGAPORE - About 10 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a fourth-storey unit of a Housing Board flat in Clementi on Sunday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 446 Clementi Avenue 3 at about 4.15pm.

Firefighters from Clementi Fire Station arrived at the scene to see black smoke emitting from the affected unit.

Equipped with breathing apparatuses, the firefighters used a water jet to extinguish the fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom.

No one was hurt, with two of the unit’s occupants evacuating prior to SCDF’s arrival.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng, who represents the Clementi ward, said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening that the SCDF had responded immediately and put out the fire swiftly.

He added that the Housing Development Board, the Clementi Care network, Clementi Heights Residents’ Committee and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council will look into providing support for the affected families.

“A very big thank you to all our agencies who responded quickly, to save lives and help our Clementi residents,” said Dr Tan.