Man, 70, taken to hospital after fire in Geylang flat

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital following a fire in a Geylang flat on Thursday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook they were alerted to the fire on the second storey of Block 34 Cassia Crescent at about 12.45pm.

Firefighters climbed into the smoke-logged unit through a window using a ladder, and used the staircase to enter the flat via the back entrance.

The SCDF post said: “While the firefighting was ongoing, another team of firefighters conducting (a) search of the premises found a person lying on the floor in a bedroom.”

SCDF said the person was carried out of the flat and down to the first storey, where a team of firefighters conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the person.

“An ambulance crew took over the resuscitation efforts and continued with the CPR while enroute to Tan Tock Seng Hospital,” it added.

Firefighters used a water jet to extinguish the blaze in the kitchen.

About 30 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution, said the post.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 2pm, the owner of the affected unit, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ong, said his father was home alone when the fire happened.

Mr Ong, a private-hire driver, was in Little India having lunch with friends when his neighbours called at around 12.50pm to tell him his flat was on fire. He rushed home immediately.

Mr Ong said he was stopped from going into his unit, and could only sit outside and watch. He declined further comment.

His next-door neighbour, Ms Jane Zhen, 37, said she noticed thick smoke billowing out of her neighbour’s home at 12.45pm, and heard flames crackling.

She said: “When I saw the smoke, I immediately rushed down to the carpark and called the police.”

She said firefighters struggled to enter the affected unit initially as there was furniture obstructing the front door.