A flair for juggling drinks

Bartender Umar Feroz Khan, 30, performing a flairing routine, where he juggles bottles and shakers, during The Greatest Mix - F&N Drinks Creation Challenge yesterday.

The challenge, co-organised by ITE College West School of Hospitality and F&N Foods, had 10 finalists competing to make healthy, tasty and Instagrammable mocktails.

Mr Khan, a professional flairtender and the Asean Hotel and Restaurant Association's Asean Bartender Championship 2019 first runner-up, said he was impressed with the students' skills in the challenge.