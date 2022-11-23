81 inmates get National Youth Achievement Award for positive change

SINGAPORE - Michael was 13 when he took drugs for the first time. He was 16 when the police arrested him for drug-related offences.

And in 2016, at 21, he was sentenced to 12½ years’ jail with nine strokes of the cane for drug offences that also involved violence.

Michael (not his real name), 28, is still serving his sentence at Changi Prison, but that may be the only thing that has not changed. On Wednesday, in acknowledgement of the strides he has made, he was presented a gold National Youth Achievement Award (NYAA) at the Prison Link Centre in Tanah Merah.

The NYAA programme, first introduced in prison in 2000, aims to develop the inmates’ qualities of self-reliance, perseverance and a sense of responsibility towards themselves and the community. The programme – supported by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and community partners – had 61 gold and 20 silver award recipients this year.

Some of the projects completed by participants included recording audio books with the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped and providing them to visually impaired readers. The inmates also participated in runs – with sports apparel firm Under Armour donating a backpack to welfare homes for every 10km completed – and clocked 810km in total.

The ceremony, held in person after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw family members of inmates in attendance.

Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, presented the awards to the inmates aged 16 to 30.

Michael, who was also an emcee at the event, said that the programme taught him values such as being in control of his emotions, being respectful and maintaining friendships that make him a better person.

Aside from dabbling in drugs at 13 under the influence of some neighbourhood friends, he also began covering his arms in tattoos. The teachers and principal at his secondary school said he could attend classes only if he had them removed by laser, but Michael added more tattoos instead. He was expelled from school at 15.

Between 16 and 21, he was arrested twice and sent to a drug rehabilitation centre. “It was a matter of time before I was sentenced again,” he said.

He enrolled in Prison School this year, after two unsuccessful tries due to the pandemic, and began studying for his N-level examinations. While the results will come out only next month, Michael scored A’s for English, Principles of Accounts, and combined humanities in the preliminary exams. He called it a feat.

“I have never passed any subject in my whole life, both in primary and secondary school. When I received my results and saw that I not only passed, but managed to score A’s, it was a big moment for me.”