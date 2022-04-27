First batch of prison inmates graduates with precision engineering skills to boost job prospects

SINGAPORE - He was a construction coordinator who lost his job after he was sentenced to three years' jail for unlicensed money lending.

With a criminal record, Amir (not his real name), 30, was concerned that it would be tough to find work after his release from prison later this year. But a programme he joined while serving time in prison has substantially eased his concerns.

On Wednesday (April 27), the first-time offender was part of the inaugural batch of 17 inmates who graduated from a precision engineering training programme under the TAP (Train And Place) and Grow initiative in a ceremony at the Changi Prison Complex.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Through this initiative launched in 2020, Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG) works with employers across various industries, training institutions and community partners to set up training academies in prison to help the inmates with employment assistance.

All 17 who enrolled in the programme have graduated and will be employed, after their release, in such roles as quality assurance technicians or machinists by members of the Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association.

Speaking to the media in a virtual interview on Tuesday, Amir, who hopes to eventually pursue a career in 3D modelling design, said: "I committed my offences because I was greedy and quite immature then. When the opportunity for easy money was in front of me, I didn't hesitate, I just took it.

"I never thought I would I get caught. But once I did, everything fell apart. I lost my full-time job, time I could spend with my family and even lost my partner... I feel blessed that I could get my life back on track."

Like the other inmates in the programme, Amir did not have direct experience in precision engineering but joined the programme to make the most of his time in prison and also because he felt it followed on from his experience in the construction sector.

The four-month programme contained more than 300 hours of training and included coding, data analytics and engineering mathematics modules.

In his opening speech at Wednesday's ceremony, Associate Professor Faishal said there were many opportunities in the precision engineering industry.

He said: "Precision engineering is a critical enabler for the manufacturing industry. It supplies crucial products and expertise to manufacture complex components and equipment for industries such as semiconductors, medical technology and aerospace.

"So, it is a very important industry, and you are very fortunate to be able to learn and go into this part of the industry."