65-year-old man charged with murder of 43-year-old neighbour in Bukit Batok flat

SINGAPORE - A 65-year-old man was charged in court on Jan 7 with murdering his neighbour, a 43-year-old woman, in a Bukit Batok flat on Jan 6.

Quek Eng Hock is said to have killed the woman, whose identity is protected by a court gag order, at a unit at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9. The incident happened at about 8.20am on Jan 6.

He was charged with murder via video link from a hospital. He did not open his eyes or respond during the process, reported the Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The woman’s five-year-old son was injured and taken conscious to the National University Hospital in Lower Kent Ridge Road.

The police said in a statement that they received a call for help at 8.20am on Jan 6, and the woman was later found dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force. Quek was arrested at the scene.