Man arrested after woman found dead, child injured in Bukit Batok HDB flat

At about 11.30am, a man covered in full white protective gear was escorted to a police car. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
At least four police vehicles were seen at Block 460B in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11am. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
and
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE – A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Bukit Batok Housing Board block on Jan 6 morning. A child was also injured in the incident.

When The Straits Times arrived at Block 460B along Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 at about 11am, at least four police vehicles, including a Crime Scene Investigation van, were parked at the foot of the block.

Uniformed and plain clothes police officers had cordoned off the corridor leading up to the second-floor unit. 

At about 11.30am, a man dressed in full white protective gear which went up to his head was escorted to a police car.

Police officers were reviewing video footage in the police equipment room at the void deck.

The area surrounding the block, including the void deck and public walkway, were cordoned off by police tape.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.25am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to the National University Hospital.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Man, 59, arrested over alleged murder of co-tenant in Redhill flat
Six murder cases which happened in 2022

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top