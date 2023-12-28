52 schools get new principals in 2024; 15 are first-timers

SINGAPORE - At the age of 36, Ms Hannah Chia has chalked up experience from six different job stints, mainly in the education service, from working with schools to dealing with educational policies.

Formerly a humanities teacher, she had also been seconded to the Centre for Strategic Futures – a think-tank within the Government – as its assistant director in 2017.

Ms Chia, who has been vice-principal of Methodist Girls’ School (Primary) since mid-2020, is the youngest principal to be appointed in the 2023 batch. She will be heading New Town Primary School in Tanglin Halt.

She is among 15 first-time principals appointed to schools for 2024. In total, 52 schools will be getting new principals as part of the annual Ministry of Education (MOE) reshuffle.

At its annual ceremony for principals at Shangri-La Hotel on Dec 28, the ministry acknowledged the contributions of 17 retiring principals and retiring senior education officers at its headquarters who had served as principals.

Inspired by her own teachers when she was a student, Ms Chia was set on joining the teaching profession after completing her degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She started out as a humanities teacher in Commonwealth Secondary School in 2010. In 2013, she moved to MOE’s schools division where she supported cluster superintendents as a special projects officer.

She later became head of the department of humanities at Hong Kah Secondary School before her stint at the Centre for Strategic Futures, and returned to MOE headquarters in 2019 to work on educational policies.

“I think my time in different work contexts has been particularly helpful because I got to see how different offices or organisations function. I got an understanding of how to empathise with different groups of people,” said Ms Chia.

As a first-time principal, she values the insight of experienced teachers who may have been in the teaching service longer than her, and hopes to encourage her staff to do meaningful and purposeful work.

Rather than seeing herself as someone with all the answers, she hopes to build a culture where students and staff are open to learning from each other and listening to different opinions.

“I think people respond when you’re authentic. And a lot of the good things that are happening in school just need to be discovered. It’s not that you need to engineer a lot of things. I often think it’s a privilege as a school leader to see these good practices,” she said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said schools and educators cannot be complacent.