The average Singapore teacher is getting older, more experienced

SINGAPORE - The teaching workforce in Singapore is getting older, due in part to an ageing population and the scaling down of recruitment of new teachers in recent years.

In 2021, about a quarter of teachers were aged 34 and below. This is down from 55.4 per cent in 2005 and 46.4 per cent in 2012.

Conversely, the proportion of teachers aged 40 and above grew from 34.5 per cent in 2012 to 56 per cent in 2021.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it recruited a yearly average of about 650 teachers in the last five years from 2018 to 2022.

It used to recruit about 2,000 to 3,000 teachers yearly between 2004 and 2012 when it was building up its workforce to about 33,000 teachers.

The focus has since shifted to replacing teachers who have left the service and to meet specific subject needs, said the MOE.

It added that there are currently about 32,000 education officers in service, including educators in leadership positions like principals and vice-principals.

“The decrease in the proportion of younger teachers since 2005 is primarily due to smaller inflows of new teachers in recent years, alongside the maturing of the existing teaching workforce,” said the ministry spokesman.

Most new teachers join the service between the ages of 25 and 30, he said. Around half of them are posted to primary schools, while the rest go to secondary schools and junior colleges.

Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education said that apart from age, the length of service of teachers is also another factor to look at.

It is clear that there has been a shift in the profile of teachers in the past decade, he said.

In 2011, the largest category of teachers – 32.3 per cent of them – had zero to four years of work experience.

In 2021, those in this category made up 11 per cent of the profession, and the largest section at 23.6 per cent was those who had 10 to 14 years of experience.

“With shrinking birth cohorts and mergers and closures of schools, there hasn’t been a need to hire as many teachers as before,” said Prof Tan, whose work is in policy, curriculum and leadership.

Citing findings from a 2016 report by the Learning Policy Institute in the United States, he said that teachers generally become more effective as they gain experience, although they improve at a lesser rate in their later years.