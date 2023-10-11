2 arrested for allegedly trafficking nearly $500k worth of drugs

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trafficking drugs with an estimated worth of over $473,000, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday.

The seized drugs, which include 2.378kg of heroin, 4.199kg of cannabis and 223g of Ice, can feed the addiction of about 1,860 abusers for a week, CNB added.

The man, a Singaporean, and the woman, a permanent resident, were arrested by enforcement officers at the carpark of a condominium in Boon Keng area.

Officers found about 68g of heroin, 57g of Ice, 30g of cannabis, two Erimin-5 tables and 10 Ecstasy tablets on the pair during the arrest.

Another 4.169kg of cannabis, 2.31kg of heroin, 145g of Ice, 104 Erimin-5 tablets, one Ecstasy tablet and six bottles of methadone were seized from their hideout in the condominium.

CNB officers seized another 21g of Ice from the women’s residence in the vicinity of Yishun Street 51 later on the same day.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or more than 500g of cannabis, a person may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing, CNB said.