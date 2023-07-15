32-year-old man nabbed for allegedly selling fake goods online, products worth $244k seized

The police said more than 3,300 items believed to infringe on trademark were seized during the raid at Jurong West Central. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Wallace Woon
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
55 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man suspected of selling counterfeit goods online was arrested on Thursday during a raid, where police seized counterfeit perfumes, footwear and beauty products worth $244,000. 

In a statement on Saturday, the police said more than 3,300 items believed to infringe on trademark were seized during the raid at Jurong West Central.

Anyone found guilty of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years or both.

The statement said the authorities take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and that the distribution and sale of counterfeit items are serious offences.

Tough action will be taken against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

