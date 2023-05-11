Two arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods worth more than $260,000

SINGAPORE – A 37-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested for their suspected involvement in selling counterfeit goods online that were estimated to be worth more than $260,000.

The police said in a statement on Thursday that the arrests were made following an operation by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department.

The operation, which took place in Corporation Drive on Wednesday, saw more than 7,300 items seized.

These included wireless earpieces, bags, apparel, footwear, fragrances and cosmetic products, which the police said infringed trademarks.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stressing that they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement, the police said that distributing and selling counterfeit goods were serious offences.

“The police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.”

Those found possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.