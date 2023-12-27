30 people under probe after multi-agency anti-crime blitz in Geylang

SINGAPORE – A total of 18 men and 12 women, aged between 24 and 65, are under investigation for a range of offences after a series of raids in Geylang, the police said on Dec 27.

Multiple enforcement operations took place from Nov 27 to Dec 9 to crack down on illegal activities in the area, including illegal gambling, vice activities and the sale of illegal sexual enhancement medicines.

The operations were led by the Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Manpower and Singapore Food Agency.

In raids in the Geylang lorongs, police officers seized unregistered health products such as cough syrup and purported sexual enhancement products with an estimated street value of about $15,300.

About 45g of crystal methamphetamine – also known as “Ice” – worth an estimated $13,800 was also confiscated, said the police.

Two men, 53 and 59, are under investigation for offences under the Health Products Act.

Seven women were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter in massage parlours, public entertainment outlets and hotels in the vice district. They are aged between 31 and 48.

Another five women were nabbed for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, the police added.

On Dec 1, Singapore Customs officers seized nine cartons, 12 packets and 38 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes. One man, aged 32, was arrested, while seven men, aged between 30 and 45, were fined for possessing contraband.

On Dec 8, LTA officers conducted a raid around the vicinity of Geylang targeting the use of illegally modified personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs).

Three men, aged between 38 and 49, are under investigation for offences under the Active Mobility Act.

A PMB and PAB were impounded during the operation, police added.