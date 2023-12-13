Three women arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at massage parlours

SINGAPORE – Three women who worked at massage parlours in Jurong East were arrested for allegedly providing sexual services, the police said on Dec 13.

The women, aged between 27 and 46, were nabbed in a raid on Nov 29 and Dec 12.

In the same operation, two massage parlours were found allegedly providing massage services without a valid licence, while alleged vice-related activities were detected at another two parlours.

The four operators and three women are assisting in investigations.

Those found guilty of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to two years, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Those who fail to ensure employees do not provided sexual services can be fined up to $5,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Those found guilty of involvement in the management of a place offering sexual services can be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.