2 injured in Causeway accident; delays reported at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - An accident involving two cars caused delays at the Woodlands Checkpoint early Wednesday (July 18).

Photos posted on Facebook showed police and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers at the scene, while traffic appeared to be at a standstill.

The rear of one of the cars was badly damaged, with the cracked rear window hanging over the boot.

The Straits Times understands that a Singapore-registered car had crashed into a nearby Malaysia-registered car.

A 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on Woodland Causeway Link Bridge towards Woodlands Checkpoint at 6.55am. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority tweeted at about 7.20am that an accident on the Causeway had caused heavy arrival traffic, and asked drivers to expect delays.

[18 July, 7.20am] Heavy arrival traffic at Woodlands checkpoint due to an accident on the Causeway. Delays are expected. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring website before embarking on their journey. — ICA (@ICASingapore) July 17, 2018

The incident comes after two recent accidents that happened at the Causeway.

An accident involving a trailer, lorry and three motorcycles on June 30 killed two and injured three, while a chain collision involving four cars on July 1 injured two.