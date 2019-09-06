15-year-old who saved road accident victim receives Community Lifesaver Award

SINGAPORE - For her bravery and quick-thinking in saving a woman who was hit by a bus, Diniy Qurratuaini received the Community Lifesaver Award from the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Friday (Sept 6) at the 2nd SCDF Division Headquarters in Tampines.

The 15-year-old student was on her way home on service 25 on July 19 when the bus hit the pedestrian at a traffic light crossing in New Upper Changi Road. The woman regained consciousness after Diniy performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her. Diniy also waited with her until the paramedics arrived.

Colonel Alan Toh, Commander of the 2nd SCDF Division, said: "SCDF encourages members of the public to emulate the selfless actions of Diniy, who stepped forward to render help. Such Community First Responders render assistance prior to SCDF's arrival. This is vital because every minute could mean an increased chance of survival."