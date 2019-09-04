Quick thinking secondary school girl saves traffic accident victim with CPR

SINGAPORE - A life could have been lost if not for the quick thinking of a secondary school student from Temasek Secondary School, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 4) morning.

National Civil Defence Cadet Corps (NCDCC) cadet Diniy Qurratuaini, 15, was on her usual bus ride home when the bus knocked down a woman, rendering her unconscious.

The shock of the accident did not throw Diniy off her stride. The Secondary 3 student immediately asked a fellow passenger to call 995 before putting her first aid training to use, the SCDF said.

She found that the victim had no pulse and started performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman until she regained consciousness. She then stayed by her side until paramedics arrived at the scene.

"Diniy's quick thinking and selfless act showed that age is no barrier to saving lives," the SCDF said.

Diniy said she realised the significance of her actions only much later. She said: "I continued my journey home and told my parents about the incident. Only then did I realise the magnitude of the situation."

The SCDF Facebook post did not say where or when the accident happened. The Straits Times has contacted the SCDF for more information.