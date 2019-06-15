1 Toy land at Gardens

A life-sized toy land has appeared at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, complete with characters such as Buzz Lightyear and Woody making appearances. The set-up is part of the Children's Festival by Gardens by the Bay, which features a Toy Story 4 theme and runs from today until June 30.

Tensions remained high between the United States and Iran over an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, with President Donald Trump yesterday blaming Iran for the incident despite Teheran's denials. Iran warned that it would block all tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, thought to be the conduit for nearly a fifth of the world's oil.

3 China key growth at new low

China's industrial output growth slowed unexpectedly to a more than 17-year low last month in the latest sign of weakening demand as the country's trade war with the United States continues. Industrial output grew 5 per cent last month from a year earlier, missing analysts' expectations of 5.5 per cent.

4 Floods in China kill dozens

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands evacuated from their homes as heavy rain caused floods in southern and central China this week. The Chinese authorities said economic losses from the damage, including to homes and farmland, were estimated at 13.35 billion yuan (S$2.6 billion).

A new study on China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has revealed major flaws with the ambitious infrastructure network plan. According to the US-based Asia Society Policy Institute, BRI projects in South-east Asia encounter a host of issues, from ballooning costs and corruption to rushed assessments and opaque contracts.

Despite daunting challenges, the 1992 Earth Summit produced many landmark principles and agreements on the protection of the environment, the importance of which has grown with time, says Professor Tommy Koh.

7 Teaching safety via VR

A $2.2 million construction safety school plans to get construction workers here to use virtual reality (VR) headsets to let them experience the dangers of working at heights. The school in JTC Space @ Gul in Tuas will let workers learn in scenarios that drive home the importance of staying vigilant at work sites.

8 Late fees waived for NSmen

National servicemen who, due to their duty, do not make it on time to pick up their children from selected pre-schools will not have to pay late fees. For a year from July 1, which is SAF Day, these late fees will be waived to thank them for their contributions to Singapore's defence.

The trade war would hurt China more than the United States and would have a small impact on American consumers, White House economic director Larry Kudlow said on Thursday in a counter to trade experts.

10 Raptors make NBA history

Canadians erupted with joy after the Toronto Raptors beat the two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Thursday's Game 6 to become the first non-US team to win the National Basketball Association title. Kawhi Leonard's 732 points in the play-offs, the third highest ever, earned him a second Finals Most Valuable Player award.

Straits Times Digital

PODCAST

Durian feasting guide

Join host Melissa Sim and her colleagues Eunice Quek and Hedy Khoo as they chat about the different varieties of durian available this season and where to get the best durian deals. http://str.sg/durians

INTERACTIVE

Lee Chong Wei retires

The Malaysian badminton great tearfully announced his retirement from competitive sport on Thursday. We trace his career highs and lows from when he joined the national team at 17. http://str.sg/leechongwei-retires