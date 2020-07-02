Singapore GE2020: Ong Ye Kung takes down video showing young boy as it violates election rules

SINGAPORE - Education Minister Ong Ye Kung has removed a three-minute video from his Facebook page, featuring a young boy living in Sembawang, after he was informed the video violates election rules.

"I had a nice conversation with a boy Jony who lives in Sembawang about how it is a good place to grow up. Jony is a great sport, we had a good chat, and we put up a short (video)," said Mr Ong in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 2).

"However, we have been informed by authorities that this is not in line with electoral rules. We have therefore taken down the video. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The Parliamentary Elections Act prohibits primary and secondary school students from taking part in election activities between Nomination Day and Polling Day.

This means they are not allowed to appear in a video or take part in activities to promote a political party during this period.

"While this prohibition does not apply outside of this period, political parties should refrain from inappropriate use of young children who will not fully understand what they may be promoting or subjecting themselves to," the Elections Department website says.

Mr Ong is running for re-election in Sembawang GRC, where he has been overseeing the Gambas ward.

The video shows Mr Ong in conversation with Jony, a boy in school uniform who lives in Sembawang Crescent.

"What are the places in Sembawang that you like?" Mr Ong asks him in the video.

He replies he likes Canberra Park, the beach and the hot springs park. And Mr Ong responds that "there was nothing" in that area before Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak decided to "make this into a nice park".

The minister also explains the concept of Build-to-Order (BTO) Housing Board flats to Jony.

"Sembawang is growing, with more and more people moving into Sembawang, because it is a happening place, it is a fun place," Mr Ong says.

"I'm explaining all this to you so that you know, if you support us, these are all the things we will deliver and make life better for you."

Jony then asks Mr Ong: "But what if you guys don't get elected?"

This prompts Mr Ong to reply: "Good point."

The video ends with the phrase "Sayang Sembawang" and "Make Sembawang Special" before the People's Action Party (PAP) logo is shown.