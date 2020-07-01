Singapore GE2020: Find out your polling station and when you should vote

Voters can now check online where their polling station is or when is their recommended two-hour voting time slot.

Polling stations will be open from 8am to 8pm on July 10. Unlike past elections, each voter is allocated a two-hour window, and they are encouraged to head to their polling station during this period.

This will be shown on their poll cards and is meant to spread out voters across the polling hours, to ensure safe distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters aged 65 and older will be given two-hour windows from 8am to noon, and may be accompanied by a household member.

Seniors who are unable to vote during their allotted time slots in the morning can join priority queues at other times of the day.

Eligible voters can check their polling station and time slot online at https://app.eservice.eld.gov.sg/Voter/PollingStationEnquiry.aspx by entering their NRIC number.

The online tool was launched yesterday afternoon.

On Polling Day, voters can also check the queue at their polling station at this website: https://voteq.gowhere.gov.sg

Heightened safety measures are being taken in this election.

They include temperature-taking at polling stations, safe distancing guidelines as well as mandatory sanitisation of hands and the wearing of disposable gloves before receiving the ballot paper.