SDA confident of not losing election deposit in three-way fight

The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) will not be the party to lose its election deposit in the three-cornered fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC when Singapore goes to the polls tomorrow, said its chief Desmond Lim Bak Chuan yesterday.

"Our chances (of keeping the deposit) are very good. We are here for the win," said Mr Lim during a press conference on the last day of election campaigning.

His party is standing against the People's Action Party (PAP) and Peoples Voice (PV), the first multi-party fight in a GRC in 28 years. SDA is not contesting in other constituencies.

Historically, one party has lost its election deposit in multi-party fights. For example, three contenders in three SMCs - Radin Mas, MacPherson and Bukit Batok - in the last general election lost their $14,500 election deposit each for failing to get at least 12.5 per cent of the vote, the minimum required for candidates to keep their deposits.

Two out of four parties that vied for Marine Parade GRC in 1992 failed to get at least 12.5 per cent of the vote.

The PAP won Pasir Ris-Punggol in 2015 with 72.89 per cent of the vote, with SDA claiming the rest. PV is contesting in the GRC, which was formed in 2001, for the first time.

The two opposition parties engaged in a war of words after both expressed interest in the GRC ahead of Nomination Day. They have bickered over who presents a greater threat to PAP's dominance in the constituency, among other issues.

Mr Lim said: "We are a responsible party, and we are responsible to the residents (of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC)." He added: "We have confidence in our residents (and) their support towards us... I believe they will give us the chance this time."